Sam Hubbard Selected as Cincinnati Bengals Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

The Bengals nominated Sam Hubbard as their 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee on Tuesday.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for their accolades on and off the field.

Hubbard was the team’s 2021 nominee as well for his charitable efforts in his hometown.

"As an NFL player, I think your on-field performance is just a small part of what your legacy will be when it's all said and done," said Hubbard. "What you do for others, how you treat the people around you, and the lasting impact you leave on your community are just as important as wins and losses."

Hubbard started the Sam Hubbard Foundation last year to help Ohioans combat hunger by providing vulnerable children and families with educational, medical, and athletic resources.

The Cincinnati native has grown his foundation over the year by implementing new programs such as the Backpack Drive donating 650 backpacks filled with school supplies to each student in the Bellevue Independent Schools District; Hubbard’s Cupboards to act as an on-site resource to fulfill student needs as they appear such as a new backpack, school supplies, or a healthy snack during the day; and Food is Medicine, pledging an initial gift of $10,000 to UC Health's Food in an effort to support more individuals and families in the community who are suffering from food insecurity. Hubbard will provide recurring annual support to help sustain and expand the program to serve even more in need.

In addition to the foundation’s new programs, Hubbard continued and built on their established initiatives and events like the Youth Football Camp, Thanksgiving Drive, Shop with Sam, and Fowling Tournament.

He also began a collaboration with Homage, an Ohio-based apparel company, to launch the Ohio Fed campaign. All proceeds from the campaign collection benefit the Sam Hubbard Foundation and The Freestore Foodbank of Cincinnati.

The mission of the foundation started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Freestore Foodbank was scarcely low on food and supplies. Hubbard stepped in by creating a GoFundMe campaign raising over $85,000 and provided over 250,000 meals for The Freestore Food Bank.

"I consider this nomination to be the highest honor in our league because of the incredible people that have come before me, and because of the resources and awareness it will bring to my foundation and our mission," he said.

Hubbard will don a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

Each nominee of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will receive up to $40,000 donated to the charity of their choice. The winner of the award receives $250,000 to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

The 32 team winners will be recognized for their charitable work during the week of Super Bowl LVII. The winner of the award is announced during NFL Honors.

Fans are encouraged to participate in a social media campaign to vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle to support their team's nominee.

The nominee who receives the most hashtag mentions between December 6th and January 8th will receive a $25,000 donation to his charity of choice. The 2nd and 3rd place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations. All donations are courtesy of Nationwide.

