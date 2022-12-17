A lot of people like to jump the gun when it comes to comparisons in sports. Like Michael Jordan and, well, any young or budding NBA superstar.

In the NFL, it's been Tom Brady. The G.O.A.T. The quarterback that has won seven Super Bowls. We saw conversations of Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers, then there was the goat vs "baby goat" with Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes.

That said, the conversation of Joe Burrow being the next Brady has begun to creep into football circles following the Bengals run to Super Bowl LVI. Burrow led Cincinnati to an AFC Championship for the first time since 1988 in just his second season. The comparisons were inevitable, albeit still premature.

When I had the opportunity to speak with Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, I figured he had the kind of insight very few people do - someone who has been teammates with both and has seen both of them putting in the work. You can compare game days all day long, but what about the things leading up to Sundays? So I asked White what similarities he's seen in the two players that the average fan wouldn't really notice.

"Obviously you don't know how much time a guy puts in at his craft. Obviously, those guys, they're one of those 'I'ma beat you to the building, I'ma be the last to leave' type of guys," White said. "That's really what it starts with. You gotta put in the work to get the results and both of those guys are guys that are doing just that. Those guys are actually putting in the work. I've seen it first hand from both of them."

Now, there's no question how good Burrow is. So when I asked White what makes Burrow so special, he didn't hesitate.

"He's one of the best overall quarterbacks in the league. Just watching tape on him, I think just his will, man. That guy's got a will to win," White said. "He's one of those young Tom Brady's - he's gonna be around for a long time, and he's gonna put his teams in a position to win. The Bengals know they got their franchise guy in Joe Burrow. And I think each year he's been getting smarter and smarter, just finding ways, and getting more and more comfortable with how he wants to run the offense with his reads and checks. Man, I really, hats off to him. He's playing great ball right now."

No question with Vita Vea out this Sunday, Todd Bowles is going to send White after Burrow early and often to try and generate some pass rush against a high powered offense like Cincinnati's. The big question is, will it work? White is one of the most explosive and energetic players on the Buccaneers and he will certainly be trying everything he can to give the defense an advantage.

