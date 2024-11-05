Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Rookie Tardiness Story Amidst Jermaine Burton's Situation
CINCINNATI — Jermaine Burton isn't the first NFL rookie to be late for work, even on the Bengals.
Fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase noted he also slept in for a meeting the week of his massive rookie season game against Baltimore.
He lived and learned, like everyone around Burton hopes he does, following a reported no-show this past Saturday.
"I did this against Baltimore. I missed the whole meeting. Came in at 10 (a.m.), and then played in that game at Baltimore," Chase said on Tuesday. "That was my last time being late though. It's just rookie year getting up, got to know the scheduled times, and so that was what it was for me. I wasn't used to waking up early at the scheduled time, but you just got to know your schedule. Know what time you want to be here. I'm not gonna speak for him (Burton), but you know it's gonna happen. You live and learn."
Chase was told things were all good after he posted eight catches for 201 yards and a score in that 41-17 win, but the stat line may have softened some responses.
"Well, that was the best game I had all season, and I came late, so they were saying, 'It's cool,' but I knew damn well it wasn't cool," Chase said with a laugh.
Burton has plenty of time to make this water under the bridge and still contribute as a rookie, just like Chase did en route to a Super Bowl appearance in 2021.
