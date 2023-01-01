Key Matchups: Bengals Take On Bills in Primetime Battle on Monday Night Football

This is one of the biggest matchups in Monday Night Football history.

Two of the NFL's hottest teams are going head-to-head this week with the Bills visiting Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Monday night.

The Bengals hold a seven-game win streak, while the Bills have won six games in a row.

Week 17 also has big playoff implications. If the Bengals win, they can possibly clinch the AFC North, depending on the Ravens' outcome this weekend as well as move up to the AFC's No. 2 or even the No. 1 seed. The Bills can clinch the top seed in the AFC if they win and Kansas City loses.

Both teams are as well-rounded on both sides of the football as any squad can get, but there's plenty of hype around Joe Burrow and Josh Allen facing off for the first time. The young stars will lead the way in what could be a shootout.

Let's take a look at this week's matchups.

Key Matchup: Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen

The last time the Bengals played Buffalo was in Week 3 of the 2019 season, Allen's second year in the NFL. This loss was one of Cincinnati's 14 on the season, resulting in the league-worst record and No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft. They picked Burrow and the franchise changed forever.