Look: Devon and Leah Still Cincinnati Bengals 'Rulers of the Jungle'

Devon and Leah Still were the Bengals 'Rulers of the Jungle' in Sunday's pregame ritual.

The Ruler of the Jungle is a former player, coach, celebrity, or personality closely related to the Bengals organization, chosen to lead the crowd in the "Who Dey" chant on a jungle-style throne prior to kickoff.

Pair that with the game's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' theme in awareness to honor cancer survivors and those currently battling the disease, the Still family make for an admirable pick to do the honor.

Still played for the Bengals from 2012-2014. Leah was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma when she was four years old. It's a rare cancer primarily found in young children.

Still was cut from the Bengals active roster that year, but signed to the practice squad, so he could focus on his daughter and her treatment at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. He posted Leah's journey on social media as her story became a national inspiration.

The Bengals raised more than $1 million for cancer research at Children's Hospital with sales from Devon's No. 75 jersey. Devon went onto begin the Still Strong Foundation to provide financial support to other families battling childhood cancer.

He regularly posts Leah's progress reports on social media. Leah found out she was cancer-free in March 2015.

Devon shared Leah is still cancer-free earlier this year.

Check out video of the Bengals' Week 7 Rulers of the Jungle below.

Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Bengals' Offensive Line Improving in Quest to Protect Burrow

Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win over the Saints

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Saints in New Orleans

Watch: Joe Burrow Fired Up After Win Over Saints: 'Let's F------ Go!'

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

Joe Burrow on Ja'Marr Chase: 'He's One of the All-Time Greats'

Bengals Get Back to .500 With Comeback With Over New Orleans Saints

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok