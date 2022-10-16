Winners and Losers From Bengals' 30-26 Win Over Saints

The Bengals beat the Saints 30-26 to improve to 3-3 on the season. Here are our winners and losers from Sunday’s game:

Winners

Ja’Marr Chase

Chase returned to Louisiana and and continued his dominance in the Superdome. He finished the game with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter. After a slow start to the season, Chase is back on track to return to form from his record breaking rookie season.

Joe Burrow

Burrow had a fantastic performance in his return to Louisiana. He threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a rushing touchdown. Like Chase, Burrow started his season slow, but this game shows he still has the ability to play at an elite level. I expect him to build on this game and get back to form.

Tyler Boyd

Zac Taylor said before this game that they needed to get Boyd more involved in this offense, and that’s exactly what they did on Sunday. He had 66 yards on six receptions, most of which came in crucial situations and helped this Bengals offense get back to where they should be.

Evan McPherson

McPherson drilled a 52-yard field goal to put the Bengals within two points late in the 4th quarter. At this point it’s expected that McPherson makes these kicks, but hitting a field goal from that distance in a close game in the Super Dome isn’t an easy feat.

Losers

Bengals' Defense

The Bengals got the win, but their defense had a surprisingly rough game. They’ve been consistently good all season, but they couldn’t stop the run against the Saints. With games against the Falcons, Browns, and Panthers coming up, they’ll have a few chances to correct their performance from this week.

Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok