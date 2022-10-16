Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals Past Saints in Return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase love the State of Louisiana. Burrow led the Bengals to a 30-26 come from behind victory over the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

Cincinnati trailed the entire game until Burrow found Chase for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining in regulation.

The Bengals improve to 3-3 on the season. Here are some of our postgame observations.

Key Stops

The Bengals’ defense struggled for most of the game, but they got the stop they needed with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati forced a three-and-out and got the ball back to Burrow and the offense.

The star quarterback found Chase on their first offensive play and the Louisiana native did the rest.

The Bengals' defense had to force one more stop in the final two minutes to secure the win.

Joe Burreaux

Burrow was a bright spot for the Bengals, completing 28-of-37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 26 yards and another score.

Burrow led the Bengals on three touchdown drives of 74 yards or more. He moved well in the pocket and extended plays in crucial situations.

Homecoming

Chase finished with seven receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. The star wide receiver put on a show in front of his hometown crowd.

Over 60 of Chase's family and friends were at the game and he delivered in a big way.

Ugly Defense

The Bengals' defense was on their heels all game. New Orleans' creative rushing attack kept pressure on Lou Anarumo's squad throughout the contest.

The Saints scored on five-straight possessions spanning from the first to the fourth quarters.

Four of the five scores were field goals, but the Bengals' defense struggled to get off the field all game long.

Bad Penalty

Trey Hendrickson was called for a roughing the passer penalty on the Saints' first possession of the third quarter.

The Bengals got the stop on 3rd-and-25, but the penalty gave New Orleans a fresh set of downs. They drove downfield and kicked a field goal. It was big moment in the game.

Turnover

The Bengals started slow on Sunday, in large part due to Trent Taylor's first quarter fumble. Cincinnati's defense forced New Orleans to punt on their first drive, but Taylor fumbled on the punt return.

The Saints recovered the fumble and scored three plays later.

Up Next

The Bengals host the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

