Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise For Ja'Marr Chase After Bengals' Win Over Saints: 'He's One of The All-Time Greats'

Cincinnati beat New Orleans 30-26 on Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals past the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome. 

Burrow found Chase for a 60-yard touchdown with 1:56 remaining that gave Cincinnati their first and only lead of the game. 

This game was special for both players. Three years ago they won a National Championship while they were at LSU in the Superdome. This was their first time back. 

It was also Chase's first time playing in front of his hometown since the Bengals drafted him in 2021. 

The dynamic duo delivered in the second half, as Burrow found Chase for two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

"He's not only a great teammate, but he's one of my best friends. We hang out all the time," Burrow said on the CBS Broadcast. "I'm so fortunate to be able to play with this guy. He's one of the all-time greats." 

The Bengals improve to 3-3 on the season. They're tied for first place in the AFC North. 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) completes a catch in the third quarter during an NFL Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Cincinnati Bengals At New Orleans Saints Oct 16 036
