Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Cincinnati lost to Baltimore on Sunday night.

BALTIMORE — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is "day-to-day" after re-aggravating his left ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Ravens

The 23-year-old was active, but couldn't plant and cut the way he had hoped. It's unclear if he'll practice this week. 

Starting left tackle Jonah Williams is also "day-to-day" according to head coach Zac Taylor. He's dealing with a knee (MCL) injury. 

The Bengals are 2-3 on the season. They play the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans. 

