Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in 19-17 Loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Bengals rallied, but Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker did just enough, as the Ravens took down Cincinnati 19-17 on Sunday in Baltimore.

Jackson led the Ravens on a six-play, 46-yard drive in the final two minutes and Tucker kicked the game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired.

Baltimore led the entire game, until Burrow took the Bengals on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with him scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Cincinnati took their first and only lead with 1:58 remaining.

It didn’t last long, as Jackson answered in the final two minutes. The Bengals fall to 2-3 on the season. All three of their losses were walk-off losses.

Here are some of our postgame observations.

Missed Chance

The Bengals went on a 15-play, 73-yard drive late in the third quarter, but didn't get any points. Cincinnati went for it on 4th-and-Goal from the two-yard line.

Zac Taylor called a shovel pass to Stanley Morgan and the Ravens stopped it. Instead of tying the game or taking the lead, the Bengals still trailed 13-10.

Slow Start

The Bengals' offense was nonexistent early in the game. They had 14 yards on 10 plays and only one first down in the first quarter and didn't have any rushing yards.

Cincinnati had 22 yards on their first four possessions (13 plays). The Bengals had three 3-and-outs over that span.

Running Backs Get Going

The Bengals' ground game got going on Sunday night. Joe Mixon ran for 78 rushing yards and also had 10 yards receiving.

Samaje Perine also had a nice game, finishing with 39 receiving yards and 17 rushing yards.

No Tee

Tee Higgins was active on Sunday, but played sparingly in the first half and wasn't anywhere near 100%. He suffered an ankle injury in Week 4. Either he re-aggravated the sprain or the Bengals knew he would be limited going into the game.

Turning Point

The Bengals needed a spark in the first half and Vonn Bell gave it to them. The veteran intercepted Lamar Jackson in the second quarter. Cincinnati's offense put together a 7-play, 88-yard drive that ended with Burrow finding Hayden Hurst for a 19-yard touchdown. Cincinnati rebounded after trailing 10-0 to tie the game at 10 at halftime.

Up Next

The Bengals head to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday, Oct. 16. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

You May Also Like:

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch

Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade

Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday Night Game With Bengals

Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok