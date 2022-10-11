Skip to main content

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation: 'It's Collective on the Headset Every Play'

The Bengals' offense has struggled so far this season.

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of talk about the Bengals' struggles on offense following their loss to the Ravens on Sunday. That includes head coach Zac Taylor's playcalling. 

He dismissed the idea that giving up playcalling would impact the offense.

"It's collective on the headset every play," Taylor said. "Whether it's coming out of my mouth or someone else's, it all gets the same end result. We communicate every play. Brian (Callahan) and I, Frank (Pollack), Pitch (Dan Pitcher), Troy (Walters), James (Casey), everybody's in there. We talk through it after every single series."

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan believes the offense has good communication 

"I can't speak for everybody that functions the way that we function, but playcalling, and in-game decision-making is usually a constant communication and conversation, especially because I think we got really good coaches under staff," Callahan said on Monday. "And guys that do really good job in their areas and we rely on everybody to do their job and have those conversations when it's time. It's hard to know everything about every situation and have a great feel on every spot. And so you rely on the guys that do that part of it. And that's I think what good staffs do. I think that's what good offensive staffs do, at least, I think we do a good job of that."

The Bengals' offense is only averaging 21.6 points-per-game this season. Taylor is taking a ton of heat and rightfully so, but this entire coaching staff needs to improve. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of this offense has to play better. 

Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
