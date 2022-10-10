Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL In Key Stat Following Primetime Loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE — The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night in Baltimore.

Cincinnati's offense struggled for most of the game. An offense that has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon should be explosive, but the Bengals are ranked near the bottom of the NFL in one key category.

They're ranked 31st in yards-per-play (4.81) this season. Only the Rams (4.80) are worse through five games.

It's worth noting that Higgins didn't play much on Sunday night due to a sprained left ankle, but that doesn't change the fact that Cincinnati's offense has been one of the worst in the NFL.

The Bengals are averaging just 21.6 points-per-game average scoring 26.3 per contest in 2021.

They need to fix their issues if they're going to right the ship and make another playoff push.

