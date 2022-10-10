Winners and Losers From the Bengals' 19-17 Loss to the Ravens

The Bengals fell to 2-3 on the season following their Sunday night loss to the Ravens. Here are our winners and losers:

Winners

Vonn Bell

The Bengals safety got his third interception in the past two games. He’s a player due for an extension, and he absolutely deserves one. He’s been a key player for this Bengals defense since he signed with the team in 2020.

Joe Mixon

Mixon looked much better against the Ravens. After struggling through four games, he was able to get the run game going a bit, finishing with 78 yards and averaging 5.8 per carry. A better run game could be the key for the Bengals to get their offense going as a whole.

Losers

Zac Taylor

Playcalling for the Bengals was simply atrocious on Sunday night. The moment that stood out the most was running the “Philly Special” trick play on 2nd-and-goal from the Ravens two-yard line for a huge loss.

Playcalling has been holding this offense back all season, and Sunday Night Football wasn’t an exception. Something needs to change in order for this team to find success this season.

Kevin Huber

Huber was unable to flip the field for the Bengals against the Ravens, giving them ideal field position for most of the first half. The defense played well in spite of this, but it will need to be improved upon quickly.

