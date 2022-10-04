Joe Burrow Launches The 'Joe Burrow Foundation' to Help Food Insecurity and Childhood Mental Health Issues

Joe Burrow, along with his parents Robin and Jimmy Burrow, announced the launch of The Joe Burrow Foundation on Tuesday.

The non-profit foundation will help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. They will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and under-served in Ohio and Louisiana.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” Burrow said in a statement. “This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

Burrow will serve as president of the Foundation’s executive board. Robin Burrow will serve as secretary and treasurer Jimmy Burrow will serve as vice president.

“Words can’t express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents,” Jimmy Burrow said. “His commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate is especially meaningful to our family.”

“As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day,” added Robin Burrow. “I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way.”

Business and community leaders from Greater Cincinnati, Athens and Baton Rouge have committed to serving on the Joe Burrow Foundation Board of Directors and Advisory Board.

The Ohio-native first inspired millions in his 2019 Heisman Trophy speech that he spoke about above. Burrow talked about the poverty and food insecurity in Southeast Ohio and his hometown of Athens, Ohio. The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund was created following the speech and surpassed $1.6 million of donations in February 2022.

Burrow recently partnered with Guinness to pledge hours of his time to serve communities in need as part of the Guinness Gives Back program. The goal is to get Americans to pledge more than one million service hours to support their communities.

Learn more or donate to the Joe Burrow Foundation or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

