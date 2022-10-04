Skip to main content

Joe Burrow Launches The 'Joe Burrow Foundation' to Help Food Insecurity and Childhood Mental Health Issues

Burrow continues to cement his legacy on and off-the-field.

Joe Burrow, along with his parents Robin and Jimmy Burrow, announced the launch of The Joe Burrow Foundation on Tuesday.

The non-profit foundation will help meet the needs of families who are working to overcome food insecurity and childhood mental health issues. They will provide resources and support to the underprivileged and under-served in Ohio and Louisiana.

“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” Burrow said in a statement. “This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”

Burrow will serve as president of the Foundation’s executive board. Robin Burrow will serve as secretary and treasurer Jimmy Burrow will serve as vice president.

“Words can’t express how proud we are of Joe and his many talents,” Jimmy Burrow said. “His commitment to improving the lives of those who are less fortunate is especially meaningful to our family.”

“As an elementary school teacher and principal, I see kids grow and succeed every day,” added Robin Burrow. “I also recognize the stress and challenges that students and their families face. We are committed to bringing people and resources together to help make a difference. We hope you can join us along the way.”

Business and community leaders from Greater Cincinnati, Athens and Baton Rouge have committed to serving on the Joe Burrow Foundation Board of Directors and Advisory Board.

The Ohio-native first inspired millions in his 2019 Heisman Trophy speech that he spoke about above. Burrow talked about the poverty and food insecurity in Southeast Ohio and his hometown of Athens, Ohio. The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund was created following the speech and surpassed $1.6 million of donations in February 2022.

Burrow recently partnered with Guinness to pledge hours of his time to serve communities in need as part of the Guinness Gives Back program. The goal is to get Americans to pledge more than one million service hours to support their communities.

Learn more or donate to the Joe Burrow Foundation or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch

Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade

Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday Night Game With Bengals

Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Ravens
News

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Sunday Night Football Matchup With Baltimore Ravens

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass against Miami Dolphins cornerback Keion Crossen (27) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Film Breakdown: Gravity And The Effect Of Having An Elite Wide Receiver Like Ja'Marr Chase

By Mike Santagata
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs to the outside in the third quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The Bengals improved to 1-2 on the season with a 27-12 win over the Jets. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Week 3
News

Podcast: Joe Mixon and the Bengals Hope to Get the Ground Game Going

By James Rapien
Sep 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Mixon Says He's Healthy Going Into Sunday Night Matchup Against Ravens

By James Rapien
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during warmups prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Mixon 'Hasn't Lost Confidence' in Run Game, Met With Bengals' O-Line to Build Chemistry

By James Rapien
Chad Johnson, Ja'Marr Chase
News

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Breakdown Film Together

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample (89) looks down to complete a catch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0009
News

Bengals Place Tight End Drew Sample on Injured Reserve

By James Rapien
Oct 24, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to throw as Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) rushes during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cincinnati Bengals Open As Road Underdogs in Week 5 Matchup Against Baltimore Ravens

By James Rapien