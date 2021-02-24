NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Podcast: The Franchise Tag, Carl Lawson and a Special Edition Mock Draft Monday

It's Mock Draft Monday.... on a Wednesday!
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the latest on Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson and the potential franchise tag. They also talk about William Jackson III's future and go three rounds in a special edition of mock draft Monday [on a Wednesday]!

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more Bengals coverage, including NFL Draft Breakdowns!

