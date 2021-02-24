Podcast: The Franchise Tag, Carl Lawson and a Special Edition Mock Draft Monday
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss the latest on Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson and the potential franchise tag. They also talk about William Jackson III's future and go three rounds in a special edition of mock draft Monday [on a Wednesday]!
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more Bengals coverage, including NFL Draft Breakdowns!
