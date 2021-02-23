Watch: An In-Depth Look at LSU Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase
LSU star Ja'Marr Chase is expected to be the top wide receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The 20-year-old finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019.
There will be plenty of talk about whether or not the Bengals should take him with the fifth pick in April's draft. Chase was dominant on the football field long before he became a household name in Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com did a feature on him in 2017 before he committed to LSU. Watch it below.
SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more Bengals coverage, including NFL Draft Breakdowns!
-----
You May Also Like:
Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson
Joe Burrow Takes Note of Praise for Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert
Bengals Could Benefit From Interest in Alabama QB Mac Jones
Billy Price Offers Up Some Big Time Praise For Joe Burrow
Joe Mixon Has Lofty Goals for the 2021 Season
Bengals Stick to Offense in Latest Mock Draft
Billy Price Knows 2021 is a Make or Break Season For Him
Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates
Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell
Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver
Could the Bengals Bolster O-Line in Trade with Cap-Strapped Rams?
Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals
Could A.J. Green Sign With Bengals' Rival?
J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns
Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook