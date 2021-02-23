Watch: An In-Depth Look at LSU Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

This is a look back at how Chase became a top prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft

LSU star Ja'Marr Chase is expected to be the top wide receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 20-year-old finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019.

There will be plenty of talk about whether or not the Bengals should take him with the fifth pick in April's draft. Chase was dominant on the football field long before he became a household name in Baton Rouge.

NOLA.com did a feature on him in 2017 before he committed to LSU. Watch it below.

