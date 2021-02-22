Joe Burrow Takes Note of Praise for Justin Herbert

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert were neck and neck in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race for most of the 2020 NFL season.

Unfortunately, Burrow suffered a season-ending left knee injury in Week 11 against Washington. That cleared the way for Herbert to finish off a record-setting first NFL season, which ended with him being named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Burrow underwent surgery in December and is rehabbing at Paul Brown Stadium daily.

The Bengals selected Burrow with the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Chargers took Herbert with the sixth selection.

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman thinks the former Oregon star is the top quarterback from the 2020 class.

"Justin Herbert, by far," Sherman said on the Cris Collinsworth podcast.

It's worth noting that the 49ers didn't play the Chargers or the Bengals, so Sherman didn't face Herbert or Burrow.

Everyone's entitled to their opinion, but the comment isn't what has gotten the attention of Cincinnati fans.

Burrow liked the post on Instagram. That's caused quite a stir from Bengals fans that noticed it.

It's not a major thing, but it is something. The 24-year-old sees the praise Herbert is receiving after throwing for a rookie record 31 touchdowns in 2020.

Meanwhile, Burrow is rehabbing following a devastating injury that kept him from breaking records of his own. He was on pace to set the rookie record for passing yards before he got injured.

The Bengals love their quarterback and the Chargers clearly got their guy. Both organizations are happy with their picks. Sometimes both teams can be winners and that appears to be the case in this scenario.

Who is the best quarterback in the 2020 class? It's going to take much more than just one season to answer that question.

Herbert won the Rookie of the Year battle, but the war between these two is just getting started.



-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Could Benefit From Interest in Alabama QB Mac Jones

Billy Price Offers Up Some Big Time Praise For Joe Burrow

Joe Mixon Has Lofty Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Stick to Offense in Latest Mock Draft

Billy Price Knows 2021 is a Make or Break Season For Him

Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver

Could the Bengals Bolster O-Line in Trade with Cap-Strapped Rams?

Mock Draft 3.0 is Here!

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Could A.J. Green Sign With Bengals' Rival?

J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns

Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook