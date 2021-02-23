Sources: Bengals Willing to Use Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to be busy this offseason. They have 28 players set to hit free agency, including key pieces like cornerback William Jackson III and defensive end Carl Lawson.

The organization is expected to make Lawson their top priority over the next few weeks. Signing the 25-year-old edge rusher to a long-term deal is high on their list of offseason goals.

If they're unable to strike a deal, the Bengals are willing to place the franchise tag on Lawson, league sources told AllBengals.

Lawson was far and away Cincinnati's best pass rusher in 2020. The organization knows they need to hang onto the former fourth-round pick if they're going to improve in the trenches next season.

Lawson appeared in all 16 games in 2020, finishing with 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a career-high 32 quarterback hits. He was seventh in the NFL in sacks created (10.5) according to Next Gen Stats.

The franchise tag for a defensive end is expected to be anywhere from $15.85 million to $16.29 million. It's dependent on the 2021 salary cap, which will likely be somewhere between $180-$185 million.

Signing Lawson to an extension would be ideal for both parties. The Bengals have $37 million in cap space. They can free up another $20 million in room to address the offensive line and other key areas in free agency, including potentially keeping Jackson.

Lawson's cap hit on the franchise tag would be more ($15.85-$16.29 million) than it would be if he signed a long-term deal. A multi-year contract would allow the Bengals to keep his cap number low in 2021 so the organization could keep as much flexibility as possible.

The Bengals aren't expected to tag Lawson in the coming days. They're still hoping to agree to a long-term deal. The tag window runs from today, Feb. 23, through March 9.

Regardless, the Bengals have the assets to be aggressive in free agency. Keeping Lawson around is one of their top priorities and barring a last minute change of heart, he'll be back in Cincinnati next season.

Will he be playing on the franchise tag in 2021 or will he have a new multi-year contract?

That's a question we'll get the answer to over the next few weeks.

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Takes Note of Praise for Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert

Bengals Could Benefit From Interest in Alabama QB Mac Jones

Billy Price Offers Up Some Big Time Praise For Joe Burrow

Joe Mixon Has Lofty Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Stick to Offense in Latest Mock Draft

Billy Price Knows 2021 is a Make or Break Season For Him

Look: Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell

Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver

Could the Bengals Bolster O-Line in Trade with Cap-Strapped Rams?

Mock Draft 3.0 is Here!

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Could A.J. Green Sign With Bengals' Rival?

J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns

Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook