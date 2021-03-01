Podcast: C.J. Uzomah's Future and a Trade Up in Mock Draft Monday
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow discuss C.J. Uzomah's future, plus they make a trade in a four-round edition of mock draft Monday!
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
-----
You May Also Like:
National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"
Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals
Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!
Team Offered J.J. Watt $15-16 Million Per Season
Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings
Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout
Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept
How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?
This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase
Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson
Joe Burrow Takes Note of Praise for Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert
Bengals Could Benefit From Interest in Alabama QB Mac Jones
Billy Price Offers Up Some Big Time Praise For Joe Burrow
Joe Mixon Has Lofty Goals for the 2021 Season
Bengals Stick to Offense in Latest Mock Draft
Billy Price Knows 2021 is a Make or Break Season For Him
Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell
Bengals OC Brian Callahan Explains What They Want in a Wide Receiver
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals