Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Prospect Rankings

Sewell might not be the top player on the Bengals' board

It doesn't take a football coach or a draft analyst to realize that the Bengals desperately need offensive line help.

Many fans and media members across the country have penciled in Oregon tackle Penei Sewell to the Bengals in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Most believe Sewell will be a great left tackle in the NFL. He would obviously fill a big need for Cincinnati.

Not everyone is on the Sewell train. For the second time in the past month NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah has LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase much higher than Sewell in his prospect rankings.

Chase is second behind Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Sewell isn't third or fourth—he's ninth in Jeremiah's rankings.

While that might be low, it is noteworthy.

Multiple skill players are ahead of Sewell. Florida's Kyle Pitts is third, Jaylen Waddle is sixth and DeVonta Smith is eighth. Even Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater (7th) is ahead of Sewell.

"Sewell has a huge frame, quick feet and strong hands. He has the foot quickness to kick out and cover up speed rushers in the passing game," Jeremiah wrote. "His hands can get too wide at times, which allows defenders to get underneath him (see: matchup against then-Auburn DT Derrick Brown in 2019). However, he stays connected and usually wins when he locks on. He has the ability to bend and drop his weight, but he gets too upright on occasion. Sewell does some special things in the run game. He can uproot defenders over his nose and he is explosive as a puller. The more I watched, I did have some concerns about his balance. He lunges at times and ends up on the ground more often than you'd like. Overall, Sewell isn't the most polished blocker in this class, but he does offer the most upside."

Sewell would be ahead of Slater in most analysts rankings, but the idea of Chase being a better prospect is a very real possibility with just over two months between now and the NFL Draft.

