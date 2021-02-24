NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Look: Designer Releases Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

These are much different than other designs we've seen!
The Bengals are getting new uniforms for the 2021 season, which means plenty of designers have released concepts of what they think the new threads should look like

When the announcement was made in January, a bunch of new designs were released. 

Most people expect the Bengals to simplify the look and make the uniforms cleaner and sleeker.

The only thing we know for sure is that the helmets aren't changing. The Bengals will keep the same tiger striped helmets that they've had for years. 

Jesse Alkire is the latest artist to release a design and it may be the most unique one we've seen so far. 

Alkire did re-design the helmets, which isn't happening this offseason, but there's a chance that NFL teams would be allowed to have multiple helmet designs in the future. If that ends up happening, then there's no reason why Cincinnati couldn't have an alternate helmet. 

This design looks like it's from the future. It's sleek and the numbers on the helmets are a unique spin on things. 

What do you think of the design? How does it compare to the Bengals' current uniforms? 

Check out more designs here

The Bengals are expected to reveal their new uniforms before the NFL Draft in April.

Look: Designer Releases Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

