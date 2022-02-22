The Latest on Jessie Bates' Future With Franchise Tag Window Officially Open

CINCINNATI — The NFL's franchise tag window officially opened today.

That means the Bengals and the other 31 teams in the league can use the franchise tag between now and March 8.

Star safety Jessie Bates is the only realistic candidate for the designation. The 24-year-old is set to hit free agency next month if the Bengals can't sign him to an extension.

They could use the tag on Bates to prevent him from becoming a free agent. The team wants to keep him around long-term.

"Jessie's approach has been tremendous all year. I've really been proud of him," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "He's a big part of what we do. We're really proud of how he's led this team and how he's played for us, really over the last four years. Those are conversations that will always be ongoing. I think everyone knows we want Jessie to be a part of this, and we'll just continue to work through those discussions."

Bates finished with 88 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception in 16 games this season. He caught fire in the postseason, compiling 20 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions.

If the Bengals place the tag on Bates, they would give themselves more time to negotiate an extension. If they didn't agree to terms, then he would get nearly $13 million for the 2022 season and get a chance to become a free agent next spring.

