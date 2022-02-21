CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need to improve their offensive line this offseason.

They have a great young quarterback in Joe Burrow and electrifying weapons around him, including Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon.

The Bengals could and should pick up the phone and try to swing a trade for a proven offensive lineman.

Rumors are swirling that the Texans are open to trading former first round pick Laremy Tunsil this offseason.

He's considered one of the best pass blocking tackles in the NFL. Tunsil was limited to just five games in 2021 due to a thumb injury, but didn't allow a sack in his 262 offensive snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

The 27-year-old was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020.

Why would the Texans trade Tunsil? Well, they're rebuilding and he's one of the most valuable pieces on their roster. With a Deshaun Watson trade expected to happen this offseason, it would make sense for the Texans to add a plethora of future assets and rebuild their team from the ground up.

Mike Ginnitti of Spotrac.com joined The Bench on ESPN 97.5 in Houston to discuss Tunsil's future.

"The Tunsil one [trade], you might be able to wait until after the draft. If you're trading him to a team like Cincinnati or Baltimore that's been rumored, they want to know that their free agent situation worked or didn't work the way they wanted to," Ginnitti said. "The Watson trade, the Tunsil trade, the Brandin Cooks trade, they're kind of inevitable at this point."

Tunsil is scheduled to make $17.85 million in 2022 ($10 million fully guaranteed and $18.5 million in 2023.

Would the Bengals be willing to part with the 31st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to land Tunsil? It may take a first rounder to land him, but he's a top talent and would be an instant upgrade for Cincinnati.

