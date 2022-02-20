Mike Hilton Makes Plea to Bengals: 'Sign Jessie Bates'
CINCINNATI — Mike Hilton was a huge asset on defense for the Bengals in his first season in Cincinnati. The veteran wants to make sure he gets to play with safety Jessie Bates for the foreseeable future.
"Hey Bengals, just throwing this out...... EXTEND Jessie Bates," Hilton tweeted.
Bates, 24, has been one of the Bengals' best players over the past two seasons. He had two interceptions and six passes defensed in four playoff games.
He's in the last year of his rookie contract. The Bengals want to keep him around long term, but they could always place the franchise tag on Bates if they don't agree to a long-term contract the the star safety.
“He’s a big part of what we do," head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week. "We’re really proud of how he’s led this team and how he’s played for us, really over the last four years. I think everyone knows we want Jessie to be a part of this."
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Hiring James Bettcher to be New Linebackers Coach
Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency
What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI
Joe Burrow Ready to Get to Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss
No Fan Left Behind at Super Bowl LVI
Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run
NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line
Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI
Read More
Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension
Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury
Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster
Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI
Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame
Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl
Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl
Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss
Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"
Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals