Mike Hilton Makes Plea to Bengals: 'Sign Jessie Bates'

The veteran cornerback has backed Bates since signing with Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Mike Hilton was a huge asset on defense for the Bengals in his first season in Cincinnati. The veteran wants to make sure he gets to play with safety Jessie Bates for the foreseeable future. 

"Hey Bengals, just throwing this out...... EXTEND Jessie Bates," Hilton tweeted.

Bates, 24, has been one of the Bengals' best players over the past two seasons. He had two interceptions and six passes defensed in four playoff games. 

He's in the last year of his rookie contract. The Bengals want to keep him around long term, but they could always place the franchise tag on Bates if they don't agree to a long-term contract the the star safety. 

“He’s a big part of what we do," head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week. "We’re really proud of how he’s led this team and how he’s played for us, really over the last four years. I think everyone knows we want Jessie to be a part of this."

