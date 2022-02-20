CINCINNATI — Mike Hilton was a huge asset on defense for the Bengals in his first season in Cincinnati. The veteran wants to make sure he gets to play with safety Jessie Bates for the foreseeable future.

"Hey Bengals, just throwing this out...... EXTEND Jessie Bates," Hilton tweeted.

Bates, 24, has been one of the Bengals' best players over the past two seasons. He had two interceptions and six passes defensed in four playoff games.

He's in the last year of his rookie contract. The Bengals want to keep him around long term, but they could always place the franchise tag on Bates if they don't agree to a long-term contract the the star safety.

“He’s a big part of what we do," head coach Zac Taylor said earlier this week. "We’re really proud of how he’s led this team and how he’s played for us, really over the last four years. I think everyone knows we want Jessie to be a part of this."

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Bengals Hiring James Bettcher to be New Linebackers Coach

Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency

What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Ready to Get to Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

No Fan Left Behind at Super Bowl LVI

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line

Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

Bengals Fans Lineup to Greet Players After Super Bowl

Ja'Marr Chase Was Wide Open on Bengals' Final Offensive Play of Super Bowl

Joe Burrow Apologizes to Fans Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

Joe Burrow on Super Bowl LVI: "I Could Have Played Better"

Bengals Fall to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast