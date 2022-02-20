Brian Callahan Names 'The Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him After Super Bowl LVI Loss

This might not be a play that you've thought about following the 23-20 loss.

CINCINNATI — There are plenty of plays from Super Bowl LVI that have been discussed over the past week.

Part of that is from the finality of the last game of the season, but that's enhanced when the matchup goes down to the wire. Ultimately, the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20.

Dave Lapham asked Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan what play or plays would stick with him most after such a narrow defeat. The 37-year-old didn't say Logan Wilson's penalty or the Samaje Perine run on 3rd-and-1 on the Bengals' final possession.

Instead, he named a play that happened with 11:03 left in the third quarter.

"The biggest play to me was the third down in the red zone after the interception where we end up getting sacked on a route that Tyler (Boyd) had the option on to break in or break out," Callahan said. "He broke in, thought he could beat the leverage and didn't. [It] caused Joe (Burrow) to double clutch it and really if he breaks out and he reads the leverage and he feels it a little bit differently, he breaks out and we complete that ball and it's probably going to be a first down and might even score."

The Bengals had the ball on the Rams' 11-yard line after back-to-back first downs following a Chidobe Awuzie interception. Cincinnati could've taken a two-score lead, but had to settle for a field goal instead.

They led 20-13 following Evan McPherson's 38-yard field goal, but ultimately lost 23-20.

If they had taken a two score lead, then maybe the outcome might've been different. Listen to Lapham's entire conversation with Callahan below.

