Aaron Rodgers AFC North Bound? NFL Insider Suggests Browns and Steelers Could Be Interested
CINCINNATI — Is Aaron Rodgers AFC North bound?
The four-time NFL MVP could continue his playing career according to NFL insider James Palmer. That could mean joining the Browns or Steelers in the AFC North.
"Who's to stay a place like Cleveland doesn't take a flier as a gap starter or Pittsburgh," Palmer said. "I'm just throwing different teams out there because Aaron has showed us at this point in his life and in his career, asking for every dollar is not what he is going to do. He wants to go play."
Palmer went on to say that he thinks the Steelers will retain Russell Wilson, but the suggestion of Rodgers coming to the AFC North is interesting.
The Jets underachieved this season, posting a 5-12 record. Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
There's certainly a scenario where the Browns try to add Rodgers, especially with Myles Garrett making it clear that he doesn't want to go through another rebuild.
Check out Palmer's comments below:
