Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: New Year Starts With More Browns Preparation

CINCINNATI — The Bengals held their New Year's Day practice on Thursday with eyes on Sunday's AFC North battle against Cleveland.

Joseph Ossai (ankle) looks like he may not suit up in what could be his final game with the Bengals, entering free agency this offseason.

Check out the latest statuses below, with no changes from yesterday:

Did Not Practice: Charlie Jones (ankle), Joseph Ossai (ankle), Cam Grandy (chest), B.J. Hill (ankle), Josh Newton (hamstring), and Chase Brown (illness)

Limited: Matt Lee (knee)

Full: N/A

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is pleased with how his team responded to close the season, but there's one more winning goal to accomplish.

"The gratifying part for me is that this team has maintained their energy through some really difficult times and really stuck together when people question what they're going to see from us," Taylor said this past Sunday. "There should be no questioning that. This team is made of the right stuff, and that's just the part that I focus on.

"We have a great group of coaches that really stuck together and kept coaching, and these players have bought into it and provided tremendous energy for us, and the proof is in the pudding these last two weeks on the field. That's all we can control right now is every game that's in front of us, and how we're going to react to it, so we've got to do that for one more week."

The season wraps up on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET against Cleveland.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok