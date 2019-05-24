Jones spent eight seasons in Cincinnati during his 12-season career.
Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL on Friday in a series of posts on social media.
"How do I start my next chapter, well, I start by first turning the page and closing out one of the most thrilling chapters of my life. A chapter that started as just a dream from a kid from Boatrock. A dream that became a reality with the blessings of God Almighty, hard work, the dedication to not give up and a village of prayer warriors surrounding me," he wrote on Instagram. "I stand tall & proud as I announce, that this beautiful life changing ride that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I’m officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets! How can I not be proud, 13 years in the game man, hell, I sometimes can’t believe it, but its [sic] real."
Jones also thanked several former teammates and celebrated their time together in his posts.
Jones was taken with the No. 6 pick in the 2005 draft by the Titans. The West Virginia product started 28 games over his first two seasons in Tennessee but was suspended for the entire 2007 season and part of the ’08 season due to off-the-field conduct. Jones then played one season for the Cowboys and had a short stint in the CFL before spending eight seasons in Cincinnati. Jones finished his NFL career with the Broncos after the Bengals declined the $5.5 million option in his contract for the 2018 season. He played seven games for Denver before he was waived in November.
Jones has been named to one Pro Bowl in 2015 and earned one All-Pro First Team honor in ’14.
The veteran corner has also had several off-field issues throughout his career and was most recently arrested in Indiana on Feb. 27. Jones reportedly cussed out officers during his arrest at the Rising Star Casino Resort after he was booked for allegedly cheating during a table game.
Jones finishes his playing career appearing in 146 games with 104 starts, totaling 522 tackles and 17 interceptions. He amassed 1,944 yards and five touchdowns on 192 punt returns and 3,232 yards on 125 kickoff returns as a specialist.