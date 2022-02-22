Bengals Hire Three Assistants, Finalize Coaching Staff for 2022 Season

The moves became official on Tuesday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially hired three assistant coaches on Tuesday.

James Bettcher is their new linebackers coach, Charles Burks will coach the secondary and Derek Frazier is their new assistant offensive line coach.

Bettcher, 42, brings nine years of NFL coaching experience. He was a defensive coordinator for the Giants (2018-19) and Cardinals (’15-17). He was the 49ers senior defensive assistant/running game specialist last season. Bettcher replaces Al Golden, who was named defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.

Burks, 34, joins Cincinnati after spending 2019-21 with the Miami Dolphins. Burks replaces Steve Jackson, who served as Cincinnati’s secondary/cornerbacks coach from 2020-21.

Frazier, 48, comes to Cincinnati after spending 2021 as offensive line coach at the University of Wyoming. He spent 2019-20 as assistant offensive line coach with the N.Y. Jets, where he worked with current Bengals offensive line coach/run game coordinator Frank Pollack. Prior to his time with the Jets, Frazier spent 21 seasons coaching offensive lines in the college ranks.

The Bengals also promoted Jordan Kovacs to assistant linebackers coach. The 31-year-old is entering his fourth season with Cincinnati. He's served as the Bengals' defensive quality control coach the past three seasons.

Cincinnati's coaching staff for the 2021 season has been finalized. Check it out below.

Head Coach

Zac Taylor

Assistant Coaches

Lou Anarumo (defensive coordinator)

Colt Anderson (assistant special teams)

James Bettcher (linebackers)

Joey Boese (strength and conditioning)

Charles Burks (secondary/cornerbacks)

Brian Callahan (offensive coordinator)

James Casey (tight ends)

Louie Cioffi (defensive quality control)

Mark Duffner (senior defensive assistant)

Derek Frazier (assistant offensive line)

Justin Hill (running backs)

Marion Hobby (defensive line)

Todd Hunt (assistant strength and conditioning)

Jordan Kovacs (assistant linebackers)

Brad Kragthorpe (assistant wide receivers)

Robert Livingston (secondary/safeties)

Ben Martin (assistant offensive line)

Dan Pitcher (quarterbacks)

Frank Pollack (offensive line/run game coordinator)

Darrin Simmons (assistant head coach/special teams coordinator)

Garrett Swanson (assistant strength and conditioning)

Troy Walters (wide receivers)

Staff

Doug Rosfeld (director of coaching operations)

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?

Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl

Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates

Ricardo Allen Announces Retirement

Bengals Hiring James Bettcher to be New Linebackers Coach

Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency

What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Ready to Get to Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

No Fan Left Behind at Super Bowl LVI

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line

Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Bengals Get Good News About Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

Hall of Famer Questions Officiating in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals LB Coach Al Golden Leaving for Notre Dame

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast