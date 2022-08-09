CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle D'Ante Smith has missed three-straight practices, but the team is still holding out hope that he can play in Friday's preseason opener against the Cardinals.

"A little bit of a back issue," Zac Taylor said on Monday. "Day to day for him. Hopefully get him going for this game and get him some reps."

Smith was carted off the field on Friday during warmups. He worked on the rehab field on Sunday and Monday.

He appeared to injury his leg, but it was actually his lower back. Smith was wearing a heating/massage pad on the area before practice on Sunday.

The 24-year-old played in two games last season. He's currently battling Isaiah Prince for the backup right tackle job.

