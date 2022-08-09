Skip to main content

Bengals Holding Out Hope That D'Ante Smith Can Play Against Cardinals

The second-year lineman is dealing with a back injury.

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle D'Ante Smith has missed three-straight practices, but the team is still holding out hope that he can play in Friday's preseason opener against the Cardinals. 

"A little bit of a back issue," Zac Taylor said on Monday. "Day to day for him. Hopefully get him going for this game and get him some reps."

Smith was carted off the field on Friday during warmups. He worked on the rehab field on Sunday and Monday. 

He appeared to injury his leg, but it was actually his lower back. Smith was wearing a heating/massage pad on the area before practice on Sunday.  

The 24-year-old played in two games last season. He's currently battling Isaiah Prince for the backup right tackle job. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Season

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor Practice
News

Bengals Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022 Season

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches passes from Jugs football passing machine as wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), background, assists at the conclusion of Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Friday, July 29, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp July 29 0033
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Quick Hits: Tee Higgins Impresses, Punter Competition Heats Up

By James Rapien6 hours ago
Aug 7, 2022; Cincinnati OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Zac Taylor Offers Health Update on Joe Burrow

By James Rapien6 hours ago
May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Bengals Release Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

By James Rapien11 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0074
News

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Campaign

By James Rapien11 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) works out on the side field during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 4 0616
News

Here's Latest on Bengals' Star Right Tackle La'el Collins

By James Rapien14 hours ago
Aug 7, 2022; Cincinnati OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Joe Burrow's Improving, Plus Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Visits Practice and Other Injury Updates

By James Rapien14 hours ago
Chad Johnson, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Ochocinco
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Quick Hits: Update on Burrow, Plus Chad Johnson and Adam Jones Attend Practice

By James RapienAug 7, 2022 4:41 PM EDT