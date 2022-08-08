Skip to main content

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Campaign

"It’s not just be great, but just be overall one of the best ever.”

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. 

The 22-year-old set multiple NFL and franchise records, but he isn't satisfied. Chase spent the offseason working on his conditioning, in hopes of never leaving the field this season. 

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has even bigger goals this season, after taking the league by storm in year one. 

“Yeah, I mean, that’s what I hope to be. That’s my goal. And not just to be the best, but I’m saying to hopefully one day just be one of the greats," Chase told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "A Hall of Famer is something I want to be. It’s not just be great, but just be overall one of the best ever.”

Chase has looked great throughout training camp. He's much more consistent than he was a season ago. Don't be shocked if he takes another step forward after establishing himself as one of the NFL's best last season. 

