Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Campaign

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase finished with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

The 22-year-old set multiple NFL and franchise records, but he isn't satisfied. Chase spent the offseason working on his conditioning, in hopes of never leaving the field this season.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has even bigger goals this season, after taking the league by storm in year one.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s what I hope to be. That’s my goal. And not just to be the best, but I’m saying to hopefully one day just be one of the greats," Chase told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. "A Hall of Famer is something I want to be. It’s not just be great, but just be overall one of the best ever.”

Chase has looked great throughout training camp. He's much more consistent than he was a season ago. Don't be shocked if he takes another step forward after establishing himself as one of the NFL's best last season.

Read Breer's entire column here. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok