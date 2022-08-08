Zac Taylor Offers Health Update on Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is making progress after undergoing an appendectomy on July 26.

The star quarterback was at practice on Monday without a cart for the first time since undergoing surgery. He even casually tossed a few passes to members of the Bengals' staff.

"I think what you see is what you get. He looks good to me," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after practice. "He's starting to get better every single day. Again, I don't want to put a timeline on when he gets out here and starts throwing and stuff, but it's been encouraging. He's back to himself in meetings and so looking good. I've never had that surgery; don't know how it feels so not going to make any predictions, but we're excited about the progress he's making."

Taylor reiterated that he didn't need to see Burrow play in the preseason.

"Do I need to see him? No. Has the decision been made on how much we play those guys? No," Taylor said. "He played three plays last year (in the preseason) threw one screen for a negative 25 yard loss; almost had four injuries and so that was all he did last preseason and he started pretty good."

Taylor added that getting Burrow some practice reps before Week 1 "would be great."

The Bengals play the Cardinals in their preseason opener on Friday at Paul Brown Stadium. Their regular season opener is on Sept. 11 against the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET.

"He knows himself way better than we do. I trust the communications with him when we're going to get him back out here," Taylor added. "We've got plenty of time before the opener and I trust that we'll have a good process in place."

