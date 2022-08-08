Look: Bengals Release Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their uniform schedule for the 2022 season on Monday. They'll wear their "White Bengal" color rush uniforms, which include a white helmet in Week 4 against the Dolphins. They'll also wear them in Week 11 against the Steelers.
Check out the complete uniform schedule below.
