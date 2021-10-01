October 1, 2021
Watch: Bengals Induct Inaugural Ring of Honor Class During Win Over Jaguars

This was a cool moment.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals formally inducted their inaugural Ring of Honor class on Thursday night at halftime during their 24-21 win over the Jaguars. 

Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Riley and Ken Anderson were the four legends that joined the Ring of Honor. Watch video of them getting their jackets and their names being revealed in the stadium below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

