Former NFL Offensive Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: 'They Made the Right Choice'

The 21-year-old has four touchdown receptions in three games.

CINCINNATI — When the Bengals picked Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, there were plenty of people that questioned their decision.

Some believed taking Penei Sewell would've been the right choice.

Former NFL offensive linemen and current analyst Brian Baldinger was always on "Team Chase." And as you'd expect, he's loving what the rookie wide receiver is doing for the Bengals' offense so far this season.

"They made the right choice, they made the right choice," Baldinger said during a film review. "Ja'Marr Chase, a difference-maker no doubt. These are a different group of cats."

Chase is the only player in the Super Bowl era to have a 30-yard touchdown reception in each of his first three career games. He became the youngest player in NFL history to have four receiving touchdowns in his team's first three games. That was a record previously held by Randy Moss.

He's also the only rookie in Bengals' history to have a touchdown reception in the first three games of the season.

Chase has 11 receptions for 220 yards and four touchdowns. He's averaging 20 yards-per-catch. He's on pace to finish the season with 62 receptions for 1,246 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Odds are his receptions will go up and the touchdowns will come down, but the rookie has been a game changer for a Bengals' offense that desperately needed to generate more big plays.

