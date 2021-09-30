Game Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Thursday's Game Against Jaguars

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Jaguars and improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2018.

They're 7.5-point favorites according to the SI SportsBook. Jacksonville is 0-3 on the season, but they'll be facing a Cincinnati team that will be without Tee Higgins, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie.

Can the Bengals overcome the injuries? Our team at All Bengals made our predictions for Thursday's matchup. Check them out below!

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 0-3

For the first time in a long time, the Bengals are not leading everyone’s “panic button” list going into Week 4. The expectation was for the Bengals to start beating division teams now and Cincinnati exceeded that expectation on Sunday when they notched a win at Heinz Field against Pittsburgh. That being said, they enter this week with a lot of expectations. Now is the time to win on a national stage.

Being the only game on TV, everyone these players and coaches have ever known will likely be watching. From. childhood friends, family members, high school teachers, and potential future employers—the last thing anybody on Cincinnati’s roster wants to do is choke at home against a 0-3 team.

Logan Wilson and the rest of Cincinnati's defense will be focused and stingy on Thursday night against Trevor Lawrence’s crew. Meanwhile, Jacksonville’s defense is currently allowing other teams to score 92.9% of the time in the red zone. You should see your favorite number one overall pick—Joe Burrow—smiling by the end of the night.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Jaguars 13

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 2-1

The Bengals welcome Lawrence and the Jaguars into Paul Brown Stadium for a contest that looks daunting for the road team. Urban Meyer's team is a mess and sets up as the perfect booster for this Bengals' offense.

Burrow and company will light up the jungle against a defense ranked 31st in dropback EPA/play. Thursday is a great opportunity to show everyone around the country how deadly this passing attack can be. On the other side, expect Cincinnati's defense to keep finding the football against a young quarterback.



Lawrence has thrown seven interceptions in three games, which is tied for the third-most in NFL history by a No. 1 draft pick. The Bengals add to that mark in a runaway rout.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Jaguars 13

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 1-2

The Bengals need to continue to carry the momentum from Pittsburgh. They can't play hungover and let this become a trap game. Burrow will have the opportunity to air out the ball against the league's fifth-worst passing defense. The Jaguars are giving up 302 passing yards per game.

Lawrence's primetime debut could be spoiled rather quickly if the defensive line is able to get past an offensive line that has allowed 27 pressures and four sacks.

Not having Bates and Awuzie are concerning, but Trae Waynes is back this week. That helps makeup for the loss of Awuzie, who has been the Bengals' best cornerback this season.

Paul Brown Stadium will be rocking under the lights as fans celebrate the Ring of Honor and leave September with a winning record.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Jaguars 17

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 1-2

Coming off a big divisional win against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, I think the Bengals ride that momentum into a primetime victory against the Jaguars. With the Ring of Honor ceremony, it should be a packed house in Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati's defense continues to roll, despite being without multiple starters, including Bates.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Jaguars 17

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 0-3

The home team on Thursday Night Football always seems to have an extra leg up in the game. While they still have to work on an expedited schedule, they don't need to spend a day traveling as well.

Not only do the Bengals have that advantage, but I also think they are the better team. Their wide receivers, even without Higgins, should have success against Jacksonville's secondary. Jacksonville also doesn't seem to be prepared to take advantage of the interior of the Bengals' offensive line, which has been a weak spot early in the season.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Jaguars 17

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 0-3

The Bengals are shorthanded going into Thursday's matchup, but it won't matter if they unleash Burrow. The star quarterback is looking more and more like himself and gets to face a beatable secondary.

With Bates and Awuzie out, the defense is a bit more vulnerable, which means the offense needs to score early and often. This game will be closer than some think, but Burrow goes off and the Bengals top the 30-point mark for the first time this season.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Jaguars 21

For more on the matchup, watch the video below.

