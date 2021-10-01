Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Rally, Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

Cincinnati is 3-1 for the first time since 2018.

CINCINNATI — A tale of two halves. The Bengals rallied from a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the Jaguars 24-21 on Thursday night.

Rookie kicker Evan McPherson made a 35-yard field goal as time expired to give Cincinnati the win. It's his second game-winning kick of the season.

Joe Burrow was amazing, specifically in the second half. The second-year quarterback completed 25-of-32 (78.1%) passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Bengals on four straight scoring drives in the second half.

Burrow connected with tight end C.J. Uzomah for two touchdowns, including a 31-yard score that tied the game at 21 in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals are 3-1 for the first time since 2018. Check out some of our observations below.

Slow Start

Joe Burrow completed 6-of-7 passes on the Bengals' first drive, but they failed to get any points. Ja'Marr Chase was called for offensive pass interference, which helped stall a drive that ended with Evan McPherson's first missed field goal of the season. The rookie kicked it wide left. The Bengals punted three times following their opening drive. Cincinnati trailed 14-0 at halftime.

Bad Timing

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacked Trevor Lawrence in the red zone early in the fourth quarter, but safety Vonn Bell was called for defensive holding. The Jaguars scored a touchdown on the next play to take a 21-14 lead.

Key Stop

The Bengals' defense stopped the Jaguars on 4th-and-goal at the one-yard line with 53 seconds in the first half. They struggled for most of the half, but that stop kept them in the game and prevented Jacksonville from extending their 14-point lead.

Dominant Trio

Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and Uzomah carried the Bengals' offense with Tee Higgins out with a shoulder injury.

Boyd led the Bengals in receiving, finishing with nine receptions (11 targets) for 118 yards. Uzomah had five receptions for 95 yards and two scores. Chase finished with six receptions for 77 yards.

No one else on the team had more than one reception.

Up Next

The Bengals play the Packers on Oct. 10 at Paul Brown Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

