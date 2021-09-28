Bengals Injuries: Updates on Jessie Bates, Tee Higgins, Riley Reiff and Others

Cincinnati is dealing with injuries to key players at important positions.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be shorthanded on Thursday when they host the Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium.

Star safety Jessie Bates didn't practice on Tuesday. The 24-year-old is dealing with a neck injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

Right tackle Riley Reiff (ankle) also missed practice, as did wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder).

Reiff hurt his ankle in the second half against the Steelers. He returned to the game, but he might not be able to play on a short week.

Higgins was dealing with some soreness on Monday following an extension pregame workout in Pittsburgh. The Bengals may give him another week to get close to 100%.

The good news is cornerbacks Trae Waynes (hamstring) and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) were both dressed for practice.

The Bengals will need all the help in the secondary they can get, especially if Bates is out.

Cincinnati's official game status report will be released on Tuesday night, which should give everyone a clearer picture of the Bengals' injuries.

