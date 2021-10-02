Cincinnati is 3-1 for the first time since 2018.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had his best game of the season on Thursday night against the Jaguars. He completed 25-of-32 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns in the 24-21 win.

The Bengals are 3-1 on the season and are in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Burrow's recent play has former Bengals wide receiver and current NFL analyst Cris Collsinworth excited about the potential of the team.

"This Joey B makes the Bengals a playoff team," he tweeted, referring to Burrow's performance in the past two games.

The 24-year-old earned a 91.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in his last two starts.

Not only did he lead the Bengals past the Jaguars, but Cincinnati beat Pittsburgh at Heinz Field for the first time 2015 in Week 3.

Burrow got off to a slow start to the season from a numbers standpoint, but there's reason to believe he's turned a corner as he continues to make his way back from a torn left ACL and MCL.

"I think I've gotten better and better each week. Last week the defense played so well that I didn't have to do a lot," Burrow said on Thursday night. "And then tonight, there's gonna be games like that where you have to step up and make plays. I'm really happy with my performance tonight. I'm just going to keep building on this and getting better and better."

The Bengals haven't made the playoffs since 2015. They play the Packers, Lions and Ravens over the next three weeks. Facing playoff caliber teams like Green Bay and Baltimore should be a good barometer to see how good the 2021 Bengals are this season.

