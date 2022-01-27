Bengals Legend Weighs in on AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

Bengals Legend Willie Anderson Weighs in on AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 7-point underdogs in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Most analysts are expecting Kansas City to win and advance to their third straight Super Bowl.
Former Bengals great Willie Anderson shared his thoughts on the matchup earlier this week following NFLPA Bowl practice.
"I love their [Cincinnati's] chances. I'm sure it's going to be a different game than it was last time with Kansas City. The Bengals had a lot of success with Kansas City the last time," Anderson told Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network. "I figure it's going to be a dogfight this time. We're expecting our three amigos with those three young receivers and Joe Burrow to go out there [and] play good ball. We got Trey Hendrickson back at defensive end so our pass rush is back. It's gonna be a dogfight of a game, but we're praying we pull it out."
Anderson played for the Bengals from 1996-2007. He made four Pro Bowls and was a three-time All-Pro.
Watch the entire interview below.
