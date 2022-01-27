Bengals Legend Weighs in on AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

Skip to main content

Bengals Legend Willie Anderson Weighs in on AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

Cincinnati is headed to Kansas City for the AFC Championship Game.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 7-point underdogs in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Most analysts are expecting Kansas City to win and advance to their third straight Super Bowl. 

Former Bengals great Willie Anderson shared his thoughts on the matchup earlier this week following NFLPA Bowl practice. 

"I love their [Cincinnati's] chances. I'm sure it's going to be a different game than it was last time with Kansas City. The Bengals had a lot of success with Kansas City the last time," Anderson told Taylor Bisciotti of NFL Network. "I figure it's going to be a dogfight this time. We're expecting our three amigos with those three young receivers and Joe Burrow to go out there [and] play good ball. We got Trey Hendrickson back at defensive end so our pass rush is back. It's gonna be a dogfight of a game, but we're praying we pull it out."

Anderson played for the Bengals from 1996-2007. He made four Pro Bowls and was a three-time All-Pro. 

Watch the entire interview below. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Game

What a Rookie: Evan McPherson's Confidence Shines Bright

Les Miles Told Ja'Marr Chase He Can't Play Wide Receiver

Bengals Can't Worry About Schedule, Must Take Advantage of Opportunity

Bengals Significant Underdogs in Road Matchup Against Chiefs

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Read More

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Joe Mixon Chiefs
News

Bengals Legend Weighs in on AFC Championship Game Against Chiefs

just now
Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) speaks to Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) after tackling him in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans Divisional Playoff 34
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Showdown With Chiefs

1 hour ago
USATSI_13544685_168390307_lowres
News

NFL News: Broncos Finalizing Deal With New Head Coach

1 hour ago
Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cam Sample (96) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Here's the Latest Bengals' Injury Updates Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Chiefs

16 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates after making a game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired during the AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Bengals won the game 19-16. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Evan McPherson's Confidence on Full Display in Recent Interview About Bengals' Postseason Run

17 hours ago
Ja'Marr Chase
News

Bengals Rookie Ja'Marr Chase: Les Miles Told Me I Couldn't Play Wide Receiver

19 hours ago
Joe Burrow Steelers
News

Watch: Joe Burrow Discusses Matchup With Chiefs Ahead of AFC Championship Game

20 hours ago
Joe Burrow
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Must Take Advantage of Opportunity Against Chiefs in AFC Title Game

Jan 26, 2022