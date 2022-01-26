Skip to main content
Evan McPherson's Confidence on Full Display in Recent Interview About Bengals' Postseason Run

The rookie kicker has been great for Cincinnati all season long.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — Rookie kicker Evan McPherson has been great for the Bengals this season. 

He's made 11 field goals from 50 or more yards, including last week's game-winning 52-yarder against the Titans. 

McPherson has had a successful year, but he has his eyes on bigger things. The 22-year-old told Pat McAfee that he hopes to break the record for most field goals in the  postseason. 

Adam Vinatieri currently holds the record with 13. McPherson has eight made field goals in two playoff games.

"I saw that ball before the first game & thought that'd be a pretty cool record to break," McPherson said with a smile. "Just know these last two games, I'm gonna be pushing for it."

The Bengals play the Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LVI. Watch the exchange between McPherson and McAfee below.

Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates after making a game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired during the AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. The Bengals won the game 19-16. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
