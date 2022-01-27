Bengals Have Right Mindset Ahead of AFC Championship Showdown With Chiefs

Cincinnati is one win away from the Super Bowl.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are the NFL's biggest surprise. After winning just six games in their last two seasons, they've won 12 this year, including two postseason contests and are just one victory away from the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati has a promising young core that includes Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd.

Could this playoff run be the start of something special in the Queen City?

"I can't think like that, man. All I think about is we're in the now. We're always trying to win now," safety Vonn Bell said. "We gotta embrace the moment of what we're at right now. We can never look forward, we can only stay in the now."

Sunday's game against the Chiefs is one of the biggest in franchise history. Not many expected the Bengals to make it this far. Now that they're here, they're focused on taking advantage of the opportunity, not the future.

"It takes years to get to this moment. Some never get here at all," Bell said. "I have friends that have never been to this moment and we just gotta cherish the moment and really relish it. Just live in the now."

Don't tell them that they're "ahead of schedule." Burrow dismissed the idea last week.

This team knows the opportunity they have on Sunday against the Chiefs. They aren't worried about their bright future. They want to win and they want to do it now.

"There was never any schedule for us, the mentality always was we need to win the division so then we can attack our other goals," Zac Taylor said earlier this week. "The other goals are always to win the Super Bowl and so there is no schedule for us. That’s the mentality every year."

For more on the Bengals, including insight on their offensive line, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

