NFL Analyst Gushes Over Logan Wilson: 'He's Gonna Be a Star'

The second-year linebacker has 24 tackles in his last two games.

CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson has made big plays in critical moments so far this season.

He had 14 tackles and two interceptions in Cincinnati's 24-10 win over Pittsburgh in Week 3. Wilson followed that up with 10 tackles, including a goal-line stop on Trevor Lawrence in the Bengals' come from behind win over the Jaguars on Thursday night.

His stellar play caught the eye of NFL analyst and former offensive lineman Brian Baldinger.

"They got their quarterback on defense," Baldinger declared. "This is one of the best young defensive players in the league. And you gotta start gettin to know just who Logan Wilson is. He wears double nickel. Is there a better linebacker number than 55? This kid's going to be a star, he might already be [one]. But this kid can play football and when he hits you, you go down, plays over."

The Bengals would like nothing more than for Wilson to become a staple of their defense. He's off to a great start this season and is a big reason why they're 3-1.

