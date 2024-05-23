Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 2: Returning Depth
Though the Bengals retained just about all of their game-day depth pieces this offseason, should we expect to see some turnover within the back end of this room? Many of the offensive line depth pieces on this team have been in the spotlight over the last couple of seasons. Is this the year we see young players step up and start filling out the room, or should we hope for preseason additions to fill out the top 8 that traditionally dress on game day? Let’s talk about the depth players in the Bengals’ offensive line room.
Cody Ford signed another one-year deal with the Bengals this offseason and feels like the best backup returning to the room in 2024. He has shown the ability to spot start at guard and tackle at an adequate level. He can plug the gaps that pop up throughout the season and do so without being a liability for the offense. I want to see the best player or two outside the top five push for starting jobs. While it might not be realistic behind an improving starting five, I would feel much better with their offensive line depth if there were legitimate competitions throughout the Summer. I don’t think any of their returning depth pieces provide that, but I expect Ford to be on the sidelines during the season. However, getting some help as far as a depth-level guard/tackle flex player should be a priority over the next 12-18 months if we want to see this offensive line continue to steadily improve.
D’Ante Smith has been one of my favorite preseason players to watch. He has shown improvement year over year and is a consistent player in every phase of his game. His biggest issue every season is finding ways to stay healthy throughout the entire season. Smith has struggled to get reps every season due to injury issues. With how the tackle group has developed, it is hard to see how a fourth offensive tackle makes it to the sideline on Sundays. However, the swing tackle role on the 53-man roster is looking to be the prize for whoever is able to earn the top spot outside of the two starters and the Bengals’ first-round pick. I would bet on Smith to earn that role with his ability to play both right and left and his consistency when healthy.
Jackson Carman has been one of the most frustrating members in the offensive line room for Bengals fans (at least, social media seems to think so). After getting drafted in the second round, he was a spot starter as a rookie and got over 30 snaps in the Conference Championship against the Chiefs that season. However, Carman lost his job to fourth-round pick and current starter Cordell Volson the following year. After that, though he has flashed occasionally, Carman should not be a long-term piece for this team. His failure to convert to guard and lack of consistency as a swing tackle limit his functionality for this team relative to their upcoming needs. As he enters his final year under contract, saying he has much to prove feels like an understatement.
Trey Hill has been a staple of this offensive line room, for better or worse, over the past few seasons. While he has not seen a lot of game action since his rookie season in 2021, he has been the backup center since Karras arrived and hasn’t had that role threatened. Now, in a contract year, it feels as though Hill is in a spot where he will have to earn his place on the roster. While Karras has had great luck with his health in Cincinnati, the backup center role has needed an upgrade for quite some time.
The Bengals have been slowly improving their offensive line room over the last few seasons. Though they have done an impressive job improving the starting five, the depth behind those players has been a concern for fans. With injuries being a “when” not an “if” in the NFL (especially in the trenches), the Bengals cannot plan on keeping all five starters healthy for an entire season. The 2024 and ‘25 seasons will be significant for the room's future. These depth players must take a step forward if we hope to see longer-term success from the offensive line.
