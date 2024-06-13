Bengals Extend Ted Karras's Contract, Sign Kris Jenkins to Rookie Deal
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have extended center Ted Karras.
The veteran got a one-year contract extension from the franchise as they wind down minicamp.
He was entering the final year of his deal and now is tied to Cincinnati through 2025. He has started all 36 games he has played in for Cincinnati (including the postseason) and has been a part of 99.2% of the offensive snaps since he got to town.
The team also announced the signing of second-round pick Kris Jenkins. Amarius Mims is the last draft pick left to sign his rookie contract.
