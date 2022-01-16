Watch: Great Film Breakdown of Both of Joe Burrow's Touchdown Passes Against Raiders

Burrow led the Bengals past the Raiders on Saturday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 on Saturday night at Paul Brown Stadium. The win not only keeps their season alive, but it snapped a 31-year postseason drought.

Joe Burrow completed 24-of-34 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.

Brian Baldinger of NFL Network looked at both of Burrow's touchdown passes in his latest film breakdown. Watch it below.

