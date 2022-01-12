Darrin Simmons Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Playoff Game Against Raiders

"Whatever it is, he has it."

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are preparing for Saturday's playoff matchup against the Raiders.

Everyone knows about Cincinnati's playoff drought by now. They haven't won in the postseason since Jan. 6, 1991.

All seven of those playoff losses occurred during the Marvin Lewis era. Bengals special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons is the only coach on staff that experienced those postseason letdowns from 2005-15.

Simmons was around when people compared Carson Palmer to Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. He remembers when a young Andy Dalton helped lead Cincinnati to five-straight playoff berths.

Simmons was at Paul Brown Stadium. He felt the pain and dealt with the anguish after all seven playoff losses.

What's different about this team?

They're young, energetic and they have Joe Burrow at quarterback. Palmer and Dalton were good players, but Simmons admits that Burrow is different.

"I remember sitting in his combine interview when we did that a couple years ago and there was no question in my mind it was the single best combine interview I'd ever sat in on. The recall and the competitiveness that he showed in that 15 minute meeting was off the charts," Simmons said. "His recall was incredible. And not to say that those other guys, Carson and Andy couldn't, but this guy is just a little different."

Burrow led the NFL with a 70.4% completion percentage this year. He threw for a franchise record 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also helped the Bengals get back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.

"This guy, whatever it is, he has it," Simmons said. "And you feel it in the room and you feel it when he's on the field. He just has a quiet confidence because you know he's been there, he's done it. He's proven all of this before. He did it at LSU and there's no doubt in my mind he'll do it in his NFL career here too. But there's a very different feel with him out there."

Plenty of people are hoping the Bengals can exorcise their playoff demons on Saturday against the Raiders. If they do, then Burrow will have a lot to do with it.

"I'm damn glad he's on our team," Simmons said.

