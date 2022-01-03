Watch: Great Film Breakdown of the Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

CINCINNATI — The Bengals rallied from three separate 14-point deficits to beat the Chiefs on Sunday. Not only did they beat the top team in the AFC, but they also clinched their first AFC North title since 2015.

Joe Burrow completed 30-of-39 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase had 11 receptions for 266 yards and three scores.

The dynamic duo shined when the Bengals needed them most. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky explains why Burrow and Chase had so much success against the Chiefs.

Watch his film review below.

