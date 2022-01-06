Angry Joe? Details on 'The Look' Joe Burrow Gives His Teammates When He's Mad

Angry Joe? C.J. Uzomah Explains 'The Look' Joe Burrow Gives His Teammates When He's Mad
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is the definition of calm, cool and collected.
Whether it's on the field, in a news conference or on the sidelines, he always seems to keep his composure.
Don't let Burrow's calm exterior fool you. His teammates know when he's upset with them.
"He’ll give you a look," Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said on Wednesday. "I’ve gotten the look before and I’m like ‘Damn, that’s not what you want to see out of your quarterback.'
"Like he’ll just give you a side eye and you’re like ‘Dang, yup. That’s the one, I kinda messed up that one, didn’t I?’ And then you go over to the sideline to talk about it and he’ll like smile like ‘dude you’re good, whatever.’ But that’s kinda how you know. He doesn’t like Mother F you or just start blowing up on you, it’s just like a ‘C’mon, you know better,’ type thing.”
There are times when Burrow doesn't even have to give his teammates a look. It might be something as simple as a deep sigh.
"I haven’t gotten that [a sigh] in the game so I’m cool. I’ve gotten that in meetings though before for sure," Uzomah said. "And then it’s followed by the look. He sits in the front and the tight ends sit in the back so it’s kinda like everyone’s staring at you at that point so then you’re just like I’m not gonna talk for the rest of this meeting right now.’ I haven’t too many of those now. I haven’t gotten too many. We’ll say like two [or] three.”
Uzomah has posted career-highs in receptions (49), yards (493) and touchdowns (5) this season. He clearly loves playing with Burrow and doesn't want to disappoint him.
"You don’t want that look," Uzomah said with a laugh.
