Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Week 17 to clinch their first AFC North title since 2015.
Star quarterback Joe Burrow completed 30-of-39 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns in the win. He was mic'd up for the game. Watch video of Burrow below.
