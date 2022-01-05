Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Chiefs

Cincinnati clinched their first AFC North title since 2015.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Week 17 to clinch their first AFC North title since 2015.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow completed 30-of-39 passes for 446 yards and four touchdowns in the win. He was mic'd up for the game. Watch video of Burrow below.

